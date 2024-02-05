The one move that could put the Pelicans over the top.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in an interesting position in the Western Conference with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching. They're a team that has the talent to be one of the better teams in the conference and a potential contender, but they've been playing inconsistent basketball. There is one move though that could help put the Pelicans over the top and that's if they're able to pull off a trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen.

Pelicans need to trade for Jarrett Allen at the NBA Trade Deadline



Jonas Valanciunas has been a solid center option for the Pelicans but they've been reportedly kicking the tires on upgrading the center position, most notably with Jarrett Allen via trade. The basis behind the rumored interest is the Pelicans desire to get a center who fits the future timeline alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Now there's absolutely no indication that the Cavs are actively shopping Allen or even entertaining the idea of trading him. He's a borderline All-Star level player and the Cavs defensive anchor. But if the Pelicans interest in Allen is real, they should target him as best they can at the trade deadline. He has the potential to vault them closer to contender status in the West.

This season, Allen has played in 42 games for the Cavs at a little over 30 minutes per game. He's been averaging 15.5 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 64.6 percent shooting from the field and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.

A potential Allen deal would definitely cost the Pelicans Valanciunas and his expiring contract. The Pelicans would likely have to throw in sweeteners to make it worthwhile from the Cavs perspective. The Cavs do have Evan Mobley who could theoretically make Allen expendable. The Pelicans could throw in Dyson Daniels, a promising young guard as part of the deal and it would make salaries match up.

Allen would provide the Pelicans with a legitimate rim protector. Their defense would become worlds better. The Pelicans are currently 28-21 and in seventh place in the Western Conference standings. They've won two games in a row but are 5-5 in their last ten. An Allen addition could propel the Pelicans closer to a top four seed. That's how much of an impact he makes on the defensive end. They are only a game and a half back of the 5th seeded Sacramento Kings.

Most of all the smoke regarding Allen to the Pelicans has seemingly come from the Pelicans side. Again, there's absolutely no indication that the Cavs would consider trading Allen this season. It makes sense for the Pelicans to kick the tires on Allen as he fits perfectly with the lineup.

There are smaller options the Pelicans could inquire about to upgrade their roster by the NBA Trade Deadline, but Allen is the home-run, dream scenario. That's not to say the Pelicans should place all their eggs in the Allen basket and potentially miss out on other options. If the Cavs are steadfast in not making an Allen deal, they should move on to other potential upgrades.

But this team is close to becoming a real contender in the West. A shot blocking, rim-running big man is a big necessity for them. And Allen would be a perfect fit in the frontcourt alongside Zion Williamson.