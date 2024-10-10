Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans will notice some substantial changes in the Smoothie King Center this season beyond Dejounte Murray running the point. The arena's HUB Club area is getting some upgrades, many of which will be ready for Opening Night versus Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls. Finishing touches will be on full display in December, just in time for a crucial five-game homestand.

“I’m excited to share that we’re extending our partnership with Hub International and enhancing the HUB Club experience for our loyal fans,” New Orleans Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha said. “This collaboration highlights our dedication to delivering a premier experience at the Smoothie King Center while helping us create lasting memories for our community.”

“(HUB Club) is more than just a Supersuite,” per the press release. “It represents a premier social gathering space located on the suite level of the Smoothie King Center, meticulously crafted to enhance the fan experience.”

The team has teased the space will have a more luxurious look while also finding a way to make it feel like a more inclusive, team-branded space for all fans. The branding will represent New Orleans while the layout will allow for more access as the team runs through the tunnel.

The Chicag0-based HUB International is known for global insurance broker and financial services including risk management, employee benefits, retirement, and wealth management products. Now they can add hospitality to the list.

Pelicans putting money into making players comfy

Smoothie King Center fans are the latest beneficiary of the franchise's investment in creature comforts. The Pelicans will be regrouping in a new state-of-the-art practice facility this season. The team's 77,504-square-foot Ochsner Sports Performance Center space will be downright swanky for a squad on the upswing.

They'll need it after having a three-game preseason road trip altered by Hurricane Milton. Brandon Ingram has already been ruled out of the finale against the Houston Rockets. The good news is Zion Williamson dominated the Pelicans opener at home against the Orlando Magic. Getting Williamson, Ingram, and Murray comfortable without a traditional center is a priority for head coach Willie Green.