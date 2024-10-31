The New Orleans Pelicans have a strong roster as they've started the 2024-25 season with a 2-1 record. However, the Pelicans don't have a perfect roster and have a weakness that could keep them out of championship contention.

The Pelicans have built their roster around star forward Zion Williamson. Williamson missed the Pelicans season opener against the Chicago Bulls but has played in the last three games. The 24-year-old is off to a slow start, averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting a low 41.3 percent from the field.

It's a small sample size in Williamson's production, but they need him to be better if they want to compete in the Western Conference. Outside of Williamson, New Orleans's depth is what stands out.

The Pelicans starting lineup is rounded out with CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, and Daniel Theis. They also have key contributors on the bench, like Jose Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy III, and rookie center Yves Missi.

The Pelicans are currently without Murphy III as he nurses a hamstring injury; New Orleans is also without offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray. When Murray returns, his two-way play will be a pivotal part of their starting five.

Murray was productive for the Atlanta Hawks in 78 games in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The 28-year-old shot 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from three.

Murray will be a true playmaker for the Pelicans while providing scoring and point-of-attack defense. He should play well around the high-quality depth of this roster, as his all-around game fits right into the system.

While the addition of Murray elevates New Orleans's title odds, they still have work to do on their roster. With that in mind, here is the Pelicans' fatal flaw that will doom their 2025 NBA championship chances.

Starting-caliber center/rim protector

The Pelicans lost Jonas Valanciunas in free agency this offseason, leaving them weak at the starting center spot. Theis has earned the starting job but has shown he is better as a backup than a starter throughout his career.

Through three games, Theis is averaging five points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. The 32-year-old big man is a solid big, but not a starting caliber center for a contender.

Missi, the rookie center, has played well off the bench for New Orleans. Missi is averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field.

While Missi is playing well and could be the long-term answer at center, the Pelicans need to add a starter-quality big. In the Western Conference alone, the Pelicans could run into Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings.

Matchups against an elite big would be difficult for the Pelicans with their current roster construction. New Orleans has a ton of depth and tradeable salaries, which should allow them to acquire a center.

Having a true rim protector would help the Pelicans' defense improve drastically. Through their first four games, New Orleans ranks 18th in defensive rating, which is below the league average. While injuries play a factor in this, the bottom line is their weakness is having a quality big man.

The Pelicans should exhaust all options this season to acquire a center that can elevate them to title contenders.