The New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls will go head-to-head in their first game of the 2024 NBA regular season on Wednesday night. Excitement is high as New Orleans has playoff hopes in 2024-25. However, is Zion Williamson playing in the Pelicans' season opener?

It was previously reported that Williamson's status for Wednesday's game was in question. The Pelicans star is battling an illness. New Orleans would love to begin the 2024-25 campaign with a victory, but Williamson's final status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game.

So is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Zion Williamson's injury status vs. Bulls

Williamson is currently listed as questionable due to the aforementioned illness, per the NBA injury report. Additionally, Dejounte Murray (personal reasons) and Jose Alvarado (knee) are questionable as well. Trey Murphy III has been ruled out for Wednesday's game due to a hamstring injury.

Williamson enjoyed some big moments in the preseason and is looking to have a strong 2024-25 campaign. When healthy, Williamson is one of the better players in the NBA. There was a time when he looked like a future MVP candidate, but he has yet to receive MVP consideration in his career.

With that being said, Williamson has only played in 60 or more games twice in his career. He appeared in a career-high 70 games during the 2023-24 season. Williamson played well, averaging 22.9 points per game on 57 percent field goal shooting. He added 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per outing.

Perhaps Zion Williamson can take a step forward and receive MVP consideration during the 2024-25 season. There is no denying his immense potential as a superstar in the NBA.

As for the question of if Zion Williamson is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is maybe.