New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jordan Hawkins talked about his G-League experience with the Birmingham Squadron after practice earlier this week.

NBA fans on social media chastised the New Orleans Pelicans for sending rookie Jordan Hawkins down to the G-League Birmingham Squadron last week. He was third on the NBA Rookie of the Year Ladder a month into the season. However, the team's developmental priorities for Hawkins outweighed any pride the rookie had to check due to the assignment. Going by Hawkins' own words and the results of the past three games (two with Pelicans), it's hard to argue it was not the right decision.

“It’s an opportunity to play,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “That’s the biggest thing for (Hawkins) is it’s an opportunity to play.”

The Squadron got 32 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block from Hawkins. The UConn alum played 36 minutes in a three-point loss then returned to the Pelicans for a New Year's Eve tilt against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Reminding Hawkins of the championship days on campus was a great way to lift spirits while knocking off some live-action rust. His fresh legs came in handy with Trey Murphy III nursing some knee soreness.

“It was really fun,” Hawkins shared upon returning. “I got a chance to play a little bit, get up and down a little bit and shoot some shots. Focused on just staying ready for when the team needs me. It was a good experience…It kind of felt like college out there a little bit. Definitely, I was the number one guy on the scouting report but it was fun.”

Pelicans patient with slight-framed Hawkins

Still, Jordan Hawkins knows there is more work to be done, especially on the defensive end. Waiting for injuries to get opportunities is no way to approach being a rookie on a Willie Green-led playoff contender. His shooting numbers had regressed from a historically great start to the season but there is a pathway to playing time if the 21-year-old can become a respectable defender.

“I think it’s a step of growth for (Hawkins) and in order to stay on the floor in any NBA game now you’ve got to be able to play both sides of the ball unless you are averaging 35 (points) a game. I mean, it’s hard to take you off the floor when you can score like that,” Green explained. “For most of the guys, you know, having a balanced attack solid offensively and on the defensive end is important.”

One of the only knocks on Hawkins during the NBA Draft process was a slight frame and inability to hold position against bigger opponents.

“I'm just trying to get stronger,” Hawkins admitted. “I mean, the guys in the NBA are stronger than anywhere in college. Just trying to guard my yard is the biggest thing for me.”

Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23.9 minutes for the Pelicans this season while shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from three-point range. The 14th overall pick cannot complain about a lack of minutes though, not when looking at the depth of this year's Pelicans.

“I think we’re a really deep team,” Jordan Hawkins boasted about the Pelicans. “We have a lot of guys who can provide a lot of things, defensively and offensively. We have one of the deepest teams in the league, I do believe that. It’s exciting. We haven’t reached our full potential yet. We know we have another five (players) that could start anywhere in the league.”

Still, the trip to Birmingham was well worth the usual travel hassles.

“It felt good. I got to play my game down there. Got to work on some things. It was really fun, I just felt free.”