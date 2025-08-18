The New York Mets secured a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night at the 2025 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. However, the spotlight shone brightest on Juan Soto, who shared a heaertwarming moment with little leaguers behind the homeplate.

Younger fans had been consistently chanting for the ‘Soto Shuffle,’ and the moment arrived late in the bottom of the fourth inning. Stepping in for his third plate appearance, Soto faced Mariners starter George Kirby. 

After taking a 1-0 pitch low, the Mets’ slugger broke out his trademark “Soto Shuffle,” leading to an instant response from the fans. Soto eventually worked a walk in that plate appearance, one of three free passes he drew on the night.

Earlier in the game, Soto kept things light at second base by teasing Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez. However, hitting wise, Soto was not able to make an impact in his first two appearance. 

However, he finished the night with three walks, pushing his league-leading total to 96 on the season. In the eighth inning, he added his 20th stolen base of the year, marking another milestone in his first campaign with the Mets.

The Mets’ win capped a two-game winning streak, the first since July end. Rookie right-hander Nolan McLean delivered a debut to remember, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the 3-1 victory. The 24-year-old, a 2023 draft pick out of Oklahoma State, leaned on a diverse five-pitch arsenal that included a mid-90s fastball, sharp cutter, and late-breaking sweeper to keep Seattle off balance.

However, fans will be delighted with Soto’s gesture, who joins the Mets after a stint with the New York Yankees, having won the 2019 championship with the Washington Nationals.

