The Pelicans are hoping that Jordan Hawkins being sent to the G-League will help him find his rhythm.

The New Orleans Pelicans are following the trend of sending recent NBA first-round picks to the G-League. Over half of the league's teams have assigned 2023 first-round picks to their developmental squads. That now includes Jordan Hawkins, after the Pelicans assigned the record-setting rookie to the Birmingham Squadron.

It's not a surprising move for the 14th overall pick, nor worrisome, but fans cannot be blamed for a certain level of disappointment. The Pelicans had Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the court taking three-pointers in clutch minutes last week. Meanwhile, Hawkins has logged 20 minutes in a game just once this month, back on December 2. The silver-linings counter-argument to calm those fans down is that Trey Murphy III took the same career path. There is still lots of time to realize a return on the investment.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green shared some of the team's directives to Hawkins and what the staff will be looking for during the Squadron film study. Hawkins will be allowed to fire away at will in Birmingham according to the third-year head coach.

“Continue to shoot the ball when he is open, on the move, off a catch. He has an opportunity to work on the defensive things that he knows he can be better at,” Green said. “Hawkins is a good player and we're real high on him.”

Defensive development, especially in being spatially aware when off the ball, is also a priority, Green explained.

“I think it's a step of growth for him and in order to stay on the floor in any NBA game now you've got to be able to play both sides of the ball unless you are averaging 35 (points) a game. I mean, it's hard to take you off the floor when you can score like that,” Green continued. “For most of the guys, you know, having a balanced attack solid offensively and on the defensive end is important.”

Pelicans path for Hawkins

The most important thing is just getting live-action repetitions. Hawkins was in a historic rhythm a month ago. The UConn alum was averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.9 minutes per contest. Then Trey Murphy III returned to the rotation and Hawkins has been relegated to mop-up duty ever since. Getting another shooter in lineups with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would really space out the floor.

The 21-year-old has 27 NBA appearances with 9 starts for the Pelicans and plenty of time to live up to expectations. Hawkins has only checked into one of the past five games though. That's why Green is not getting too bogged down in the details. The Squadron staff can handle the specific game plans. The most crucial aspect of this G-League jaunt is simple.

“It's an opportunity to play,” Green said. “That's the biggest thing for him is it's an opportunity to play.”

Green comes close to admitting the rookie would have trouble seeing the court over the next few days in that statement. First up is the Los Angeles Lakers on New Year's Eve. Then comes a tough back-to-back set January 2-3 starting with a home against the Brooklyn Nets followed by a flight to face the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans have a travel day (1/4) before hosting the L.A. Clippers. They'll fly to Sacramento hours after that game ends.

Perhaps Hawkins is recalled for that stretch. If not, the Pelicans have four back-to-back sets in the next 40 days. Fresh legs will be needed to get through the grueling middle months of the schedule before the NBA All-Star break. Green has to find a way to get the rookie some run with the Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum Big 3 before the playoffs begin.

The Squadron are coming off the G-League holiday break. They'll start the back half of their schedule with a four-game road trip. Hawkins will join them in the Hoosier state to face the Indiana Mad Ants. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 CST and can be streamed on TUBI. It's not the most ideal viewing situation but it'll have to work until Green finds some minutes for Hawkins.