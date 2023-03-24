Late in the 2022-23 campaign, the New Orleans Pelicans are still fighting for a spot in the upcoming playoff picture. Their latest win led by Brandon Ingram‘s astonishing performance certainly helped them inch closer to attaining one.

During a Thursday night bout against the Charlotte Hornets, Ingram paved the way for the club’s 36 win of the season with a historic performance. In 34 minutes played, the 25-year-old went on the register a stellar stat line of 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 1 steal.

With this, Brandon Ingram registered the first triple-double of his career, while also becoming just the third player in Pelicans history to have a 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 10+ assists performance and just the eighth player in the history of the league to post such numbers without committing a single turnover.

A historic night for Brandon Ingram 🙌 – 1st career triple-double (30 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST)

– 3rd player in franchise history with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST

– 8th player in NBA history with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST and 0 turnovers Pelicans got the W at home pic.twitter.com/CEPOtmk1J2 — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2023

Directly following the contest, the former All-Star was asked during an on-court interview what his career night means to him. In response, he directed an overwhelming amount of attention and praise back to his teammates.

“Sitting down 30 games, having a chance to come out here and play with my teammates, I don’t take it for granted. I’m grateful for it every single day and I just want to continue to push. My teammates make me better every single day and hopefully I make them better every single day and we just keep going,” Ingram said.

Since his return from a right toe contusion that kept him sidelined for nearly 10 weeks, Brandon Ingram has been on an absolute tear, posting impressive averages of 25.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per night on 47.6% shooting from the floor.