Brandon Ingram has had a few high points in his career, but his choice for the happiest moment of his career thus far proves that he's the ultimate teammate for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Speaking with William Guillory of The Athletic, Ingram revealed what the best moment of his career thus far has been — and it has nothing to do with his own personal achievement or gain. Instead, the happiest he's been is when he saw his beloved teammates reap the financial rewards Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones reap the financial rewards of their hard work.

“Someone asked me the other day what my best moment has been in the NBA so far. I told them seeing Jose (Alvarado) and Herb get paid. I get to see them work every day. I know their personalities and I know how much they love basketball,” Ingram said.

In a league where the salaries of every player is common knowledge, there's certainly a risk for players to grow envious of one another. But it's refreshing to see Pelicans star Brandon Ingram be secure in his own worth and wish nothing but prosperity for his Pelicans teammates who have had to overcome a ton of adversity on their way to financial security.

” I know how much they put into this. And those guys played four years in college, so they had to earn this. They had to wait their turn,” Ingram added.

Both Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado weren't highly sought-after prospects when they entered the NBA. Jones was a second-round draft pick who quickly impressed the Pelicans brass with his defensive chops — earning himself a four-year, $54 million deal during the 2023 offseason that should end up being a bargain for the team in the long haul.

Meanwhile, Alvarado even went undrafted, with the Pelicans taking a chance on the 6'0 guard out of Georgia Tech off the undrafted market. Alvarado then endeared himself to both the team and its fanbase with his defensive peskiness and timely shot-making. He's now one of the team's most beloved players. Soon enough, the 25-year old point guard should command a contract similar to that of Jones', which will be music to Brandon Ingram's ears once more.