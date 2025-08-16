Even though the Indianapolis Colts lost their preseason home opener to the Green Bay Packers 23-19, there were still plenty of signs of hope for the team. The most important position battle on the team is for the starting quarterback role. Third-year signal caller Anthony Richardson Sr. and veteran Daniel Jones are embroiled in that battle right now. During the team's loss, Richardson Sr. showed off the arm talent that could very well win him the job. Richardson Sr.'s arching throw was shared by NFL on ClutchPoints' X, formerly Twitter, page.

“Anthony Richardson delivered a perfectly placed deep throw,” posted the NFL focused page during Saturday's game.

The Colts and head coach Shane Steichen still have high hopes for Richardson Sr., the former fifth-overall selection just a couple years ago. Although he was a raw talent coming out of Florida, he flashed plenty of physical skills, including a rocket arm and blazing speed. The team hoped that Steichen would be able to mold him into their next long-term signal caller. However, injuries and inconsistency have delayed Richardson Sr.'s growth. Now, he's fighting to hold Jones off from the starting job. Can he close his grip on the gig before the regular season arrives?

Will Anthony Richardson Sr. win Colts starting QB battle?

Despite the injuries and inconsistency, the flashes have always been there. Richardson Sr. has routinely thrown gorgeous deep balls in his career. His speed has gotten him out of many sticky situations as well. However, in order to nail these skills on a regular basis, he has to be on the field. That's where the injuries have haunted him.

Can Richardson Sr. continue to stay on the field? If he can, then he should be able to seize the starting role. His talent is leaps and bounds above Jones at the moment. However, Jones has mostly remained healthy outside of a knee injury, and his experience helps as well. In a perfect world, Richardson Sr. will stay on the field and cement his role as the franchise quarterback. If that happens, then the Colts' future will look much brighter.