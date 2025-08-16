Dallas Cowboys fans gasped but laughed at the sight of CeeDee Lamb on Aug. 9. Lamb took a viscous hit to the back — from a referee during the Los Angeles Rams contest. The All-Pro wide receiver drew a penalty, but left many wondering if he'd draw a fine too.

Now the star wide receiver received a major fine update from that infamous collision. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped an update there Saturday.

“NFL determined that Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will not be fined for the penalty and contact he drew last week vs the Rams, per a league official,” Schefter shared via X (formerly Twitter).

Lamb was celebrating a moment during the NFL Preseason contest at Inglewood. But a sideline official collided into his back while chasing down the play. Lamb and Dallas were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. And that call wiped away an impressive 51-yard Joe Milton pass to Jonathan Mingo.

CeeDee Lamb earns honest take from new Cowboys coach

Lamb will soon play for his second NFL head coach ever in Brian Schottenheimer. Although the new Cowboys leader is familiar with Lamb, as last season's offensive coordinator.

“Schotty” now earns more freedom to design plays specifically for Lamb. He's already witnessing a competitive Lamb during NFL Training Camp in Oxnard. The first-time head coach told the DLLS Cowboys podcast admits he's having trouble with fighting one urge: If Lamb should get the ball more than newcomer George Pickens. But Schottenheimer welcomes the personal change with an “I can't wait” take.

“I get excited. I lay in bed the night and I'm like, ‘We got some dudes out there. Those guys know how to ball,'” Schottenheimer said on the show.

Schottenheimer admitted Lamb was at the wrong place at the wrong time a week ago. Saying “CeeDee knows better. We know better.” But the WR won't be opening his wallet to pay a fine.