Las Vegas Raiders fans watched Hall of Fame quarterback-turned NFL broadcaster Tom Brady arrive at their preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in a jacket fit for the late Al Davis. Heading into the 2025 NFL season, Brady admitted to experiencing growing pains in 2024. He's back for his second season and turned head upon entering Allegiant Stadium.

Brady, the San Mateo, California native who grew up cheering for the 49ers entered the stadium for Saturday's preseason game in a white Raiders jacket in a video that went viral on social media, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's an outfit Al Davis, the head coach who led the Raiders to three Super Bowl champions, would have undoubtedly approved. Davis died in 2011.

Tom Brady acknowledges ‘growing pains' amid broadcast career

After the Patriots unveiled their Tom Brady statue last week, he acknowledged his struggles as a broadcaster in his first season. Brady admits he didn't anticipate the job to be as difficult but quickly learned working in the broadcast booth isn't always easy, per Fox Sports' The Joel Klatt Show.

“I thought I was prepared, because I had done a lot of research and I had, you know, a year to kind of prepare and a lot of practice games, but there was absolutely nothing that I did that could really prepare me for what I was about to endure,” Brady said. “And there were a lot of growing pains throughout the year for me. Just in terms of prep and then, obviously, going on air, and there's things you messed up and there's things that you make mistakes.”

Brady admits it was a challenging season for the first-year NFL commentator.

“Probably a lot like being an NFL quarterback. You know, you think, hey, I'm prepared and I got it and I practice, and then you know, you go in a real game of your rookie year and you're like, “Oh my god, like that's a lot different. It's a lot faster,” Brady added. “Where are my eyes? What am I doing?” And then, you know, it gets a little better in week two and a little better in week three. And then sometimes you regress a little bit.

“And sometimes you do things you really like that impress you, and then sometimes you're like you forgot completely going into week nine like how did I do that or what was I talking about? And then it's just, you know, by the time I got to the Super Bowl, I was way more comfortable,” Brady concluded.

Brady returned to the broadcast booth for the Raiders and 49ers' preseason matchup on Saturday.