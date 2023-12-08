Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the new NBA in-season tournament favorite after their beating the New Orleans Pelicans

The semifinals of the NBA in-season tournament is done, and the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the finals. This has now shaken up the MVP odds, with previous favorites Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brandon Ingram all eliminated.

LeBron James is now the favorite to win the MVP with -160 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook. He got here after the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-83 in the semifinals. Behind him is Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton, who's in second with +160 odds after helping the Pacers defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119.

Throughout the in-season tournament, James has averaged 25 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Haliburton averaged 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game. Both James and Haliburton had phenomenal semifinal performances, with James putting up 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds and Haliburton now putting up 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds.

Obviously whichever team wins will most likely determine which of these two stars will win the first in-season tournament MVP. Outside of the two stars, Anthony Davis has the third best odds to win MVP at +1000 while teammate Austin Reaves follows with +4000 odds. Pacers' Myles Turner rounds out the top five with +6000 odds. However, it would definitely be a surprise to see anyone other than James or Haliburton win the award.

The first edition of the NBA in-season tournament will reach its exciting conclusion on Saturday, when the MVP will be named. Though James is the favorite, don't be surprised if Haliburton continues leading the Pacers' turnaround with a victory.