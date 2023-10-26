CJ McCollum didn't end the 2022-23 season on the best of notes for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was dreadful for the team as they exited the play-in tournament in ignominious fashion. But a new season promises a new start, and McCollum could not have made a better start to his 2023-24 campaign. The Pelicans guard put up 24 points, four rebounds and six assists on 8-16 shooting from the field, and he was on point from beyond the arc, nailing six triples on the night.

McCollum proved himself as the Pelicans' most reliable weapon from the perimeter throughout the night, leading the way for the Pelicans in their 111-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. There was a possibility that McCollum would take on a smaller role on offense this season, especially with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram healthy, but it's clear that the 32-year old combo guard is still more than capable of commandeering the offense.

In fact, Pelicans head coach Willie Green dropped some lofty praise for the way CJ McCollum played on Wednesday night, giving him a compliment that no one should take lightly.

“CJ was elite tonight,” Green said in his postgame interview, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Given the vast array of weapons the Pelicans have, CJ McCollum doesn't have to do too much to maximize the impact he can have for the team. McCollum doesn't need to hold on to the ball for far longer than is necessary, and as the lead guard at the point of attack, the onus to get everybody involved in the offense is on him.

And when good shots come, McCollum shouldn't hesitate to take them. This is exactly what he did for the Pelicans in their season-opener. He was calm and composed as the team's floor general, playing within the offense. And as a result, not only did McCollum feast, against the Grizzlies' defense no less with two Defensive Player of the Year winners at its spine, but the rest of the starting five did as well.

Willie Green will be hoping that his Pelicans can sustain this kind of play when they take on the New York Knicks on Saturday night.