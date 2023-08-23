New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is extremely confident about his team's chances for the upcoming season. With Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram forming a “Big 3” of sorts, the Pelicans figure to be contenders in a loaded Western Conference in 2023-24.

Williamson recently shared his initial reaction to seeing the trio together at training camp.

“You've got CJ McCollum, you've got Brandon Ingram, and you've got myself,” said Williamson, per LeagueAlerts. “The first day of training camp was the first day all three of us stepped on the court together. As the scrimmage went on… I'm like, ‘oh man.'”

The Pelicans are coming off of a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the play-in game last year.

Zion Williamson's continued injury absences are a big reason why the team has yet to reach its ceiling. With Williamson on the floor, the Pelicans boast a versatile offensive attack and a solid defense as well.

However, after missing the entire 2021-22 season, Williamson missed about half of 2022-23 with a mysterious hamstring injury that lingered for months.

Still, with the three stars all on the court (which has been quite rare), the Pelicans are a tough team to beat.

Ingram and McCollum both contribute three-level scoring to the offense, while Williamson cleans the offensive glass, finishes lobs, and creates offense for himself in the post.

Williamson also gives the team an added dimension in the fast break with his explosive athleticism and freight train-like quality.

It will all come down to Williamson's health at this point.