The New Orleans Pelicans are gearing up to take on their fifth matchup of the 2024-25 season against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. However, the Pelicans have some major developments on their injury report, headlined by CJ McCollum and Herb Jones.

McCollum (right adductor soreness) and Jones ( right shoulder injury) are ruled out for Wednesday night's game, the Pelicans announced on X (formerly Twitter).

CJ McCollum played 31 minutes in New Orleans' 124-106 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. On the season, the veteran guard averages 18.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on a 38.2 three-point shooting clip.

Meanwhile, Herb Jones exited Tuesday's game after tweaking his shoulder while diving for a loose ball. He is arguably the Pelicans' best defender, so his absence will be felt. Jones was averaging 6.8 points and a career-high 1.8 steals to start the season. Hopefully, he and McCollum will undergo speedy recoveries.

The Pelicans enter the second night of their back-to-back matchup with the Warriors at 2-2. Things have been challenging during the early part of the season, but Zion Williamson and New Orleans are not a panic.

“It's a high level of urgency (in the locker room),” Williamson stated, per ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson. “But not in a panic kind of way. More of a focus and coming together as a team kind of way. I can't have eight turnovers. That's just the truth of it…They were in the gaps baiting us to make those passes. (The Warriors) were on top of things. Now it's about coming together as a team with the game plan and watching film then going from there.”

Williamson will need to bear more of the Pelicans' load, given the team's heavy injury report. He is coming off a 31-point performance against Golden State on Tuesday. Surely, Williamson and New Orleans will find a way to battle through and stay afloat.