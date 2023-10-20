New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is an NBA star. However, he's also a father and recently agreed to a partnership with Pampers. Pampers announced new “Pampers Swaddlers” to prevent blowouts, something they hope will help parents moving forward. The diaper company has already been trusted by many, but these swaddlers will only help matters. McCollum recently took some time to speak with ClutchPoints about basketball topics as well as his partnership with Pampers.

“I think two things: It was an authentic relationship and situation where I'm a father, I'm expecting another baby and I have to deal with some father-like situations with blowouts and leaks and just having to change diapers all the time,” CJ McCollum said of the partnership. “It just felt like an authentic partnership where I can learn, I can grow and I can try to prevent up to one-hundred percent of leaks and blowouts by using Pampers Swaddlers.

“So it was like why not kind of explore that opportunity and I think that's what we've done. I'm happy with the results so far and I think it's been a great partnership.”

Pampers is also partnering with actress Tia Mowry. Mowry previously released a statement about her partnership, via a press release.

“As a mom of two, I'm no stranger to blowouts,” Mowry said. “A blowout in the wrong place at the wrong time can completely throw off your entire day, but I know that the show must go on. I wish that I had this Blowout Barrier when my kids were in diapers!”

CJ McCollum and Tim Mowry are promoting the product for a reason. They believe it is a truly “authentic partnership”, as McCollum stated.