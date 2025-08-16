After a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins have a new look across their roster. Many young players have been promoted to the big-league roster in order to try and lock in spots for the future. Their most recent promotion? Outfielder James Outman, recently acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, was recalled from Triple-A, according to the Twins' official account on X, formerly Twitter.

“We have made the following roster move,” posted the team's official account on Saturday.

Outman will now take Roden's spot on the roster, at least in the meantime while he recovers from a left thumb sprain. Roden was one of the post deadline promotions, and he's seen regular playing time since then. Now, Outman will hope to use that opportunity to his advantage. The outfielder was acquired for reliever Brock Stewart before the deadline, one of many young players with big league experience brought to Minnesota. Can Outman lock in a roster spot on the Twins roster?

Can Twins finish 2025 strong?

Minnesota has been up and down since their fire sale. They've lost five of their last seven games. Before that, they won three in a row. It's clear that some consistency will be needed. The question is, how long will that consistency take to develop? Most of the roster is pretty young, outside of star center fielder Byron Buxton and co-aces Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez. Their deadline selloff cost them shortstop Carlos Correa, closer Jhoan Duran, setup man Griffin Jax, outfielder Harrison Bader and much more.

Now, the focus is on using these young players and finishing strong. There could be wholesale changes in the winter, as manager Rocco Baldelli and other decision makers could lose their jobs. Seeing what the young players in their system could provide at the major league level is a sound idea. Can Outman and the other young contributors help the team get hot and finish on a high note? If so, then perhaps a few more jobs will be saved in the process.