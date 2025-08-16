Dillon Gabriel takes center stage this afternoon as the Cleveland Browns face the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game. The rookie quarterback will start for Cleveland and has a major opportunity to tilt the quarterback battle in his favor.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after productive stints at Oklahoma and Oregon. Known for his mobility, anticipation, and poise, the rookie now faces live NFL action for the first time. With Deshaun Watson sidelined due to a torn Achilles tendon, the Browns quarterback competition remains wide open.

Gabriel's debut carries added intrigue after Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless weighed in on social media ahead of kickoff, posting the following onto his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

“I watched every snap Dillon Gabriel took for two years at Oklahoma. He’s pretty good – a little better Tua and he can move. BUT HE’S NO SHEDEUR. Cleveland took him 50 slots ahead of Shedeur so Gabriel will be given every opportunity and edge to beat out Shedeur.”

The comment fueled ongoing comparisons between Gabriel and Sanders, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout quarterback. Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round, and although he impressed early in camp and delivered a standout performance in Week 1 of the preseason, he has missed time with an oblique injury. He remains in the mix, but the 24-year-old lefty now commands the spotlight.

Cleveland plans to give Gabriel extended reps this afternoon, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that performance will dictate who wins the backup role. While veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett bring experience, the team is eager to evaluate their rookie talent.

If Gabriel shows command, rhythm, and efficiency, he could gain separation in a tightly contested battle. His preseason outing this afternoon won’t decide everything — but it could shape the Browns' plans as Week 1 approaches.

With so much riding on these reps, Cleveland enters this matchup hoping for clarity at the game's most important position.