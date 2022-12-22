By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There may be no better time to bring joy towards others’ lives than in December. The holiday spirit is in full effect, and it’s always great to be blessed with gifts that could serve as validation over what had been a year of hardships and tribulations. Thus, it’s no surprise when New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum brought out his best Santa Claus impersonation and went out of his way to make the lives of others a little bit better just before Christmas.

On Wednesday, McCollum personally went to the Boys & Girls Club in New Orleans and Slidell and gave each teenager an iPad, an authentic Pelicans jersey of his, and two tickets to their Thursday night game against the San Antonio Spurs, per Marc J. Spears. The Pelicans guard was clearly touched after seeing kids burst into excited yells as they each unwrapped their Christmas presents.

The Christmas spirit! ⁦@CJMcCollum⁩ gives teenagers from Boys & Girls Club in New Orleans and Slidell a iPad, his Pelicans jersey and two tickets to tomorrow night’s game against San Antonio after hosting them at a bowling party. Next CJ Diary in ⁦@andscape⁩ on Friday pic.twitter.com/9pFcxqCtHP — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 22, 2022

This is not the first time that CJ McCollum has been generous to the Boys and Girls Club. Back when he was still with the Portland Trail Blazers, McCollum worked closely with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland.

In 2016, McCollum spearheaded the opening of the Dream Center, an “innovative learning room outfitted with new computers, books, art and learning tools”. During the pandemic, McCollum also made sure to donate $70,000 to the organization.

Just last year, CJ McCollum also pledged to match all donations made to the Boys and Girls Club of Portland. Thus, this is nothing out of the ordinary for him. And yet it remains a sincere, heartfelt gesture, something that shouldn’t be taken for granted. And McCollum may not be done being generous just yet.