Former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins has openly criticized the New Orleans Pelicans‘ decision to draft Zion Williamson, suggesting that the team's choice may have been a fundamental mistake given the city's culture and its potential impact on Williamson's health and development. Cousins' remarks have reignited questions about whether Williamson’s immense potential can outweigh the challenges that have defined his tenure in New Orleans.

“I thought it was a bad decision,” Cousins said during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back. “Let’s rewind all the way back – when this guy was getting drafted and we knew he was going to New Orleans and it was a weight concern, that was bad then. New Orleans isn’t some place that just gives health. That’s a place you go to gain 10 pounds, you go out there, drink, and have a good time. That’s what the culture of New Orleans is. So to put that kid into that situation and expect him to thrive in it, that was the first mistake.”

The Pelicans selected Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, touting him as a generational talent capable of transforming the franchise. While his moments of brilliance have been undeniable, Williamson's career has been defined more by absences than accolades. Injuries have forced him to miss over 207 games in just five seasons, and his most recent setback — a left hamstring strain — has sidelined him indefinitely.

Zion Williamson's struggles and Pelicans' missteps fuel growing doubts

This season, Williamson is averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, solid numbers for most players but far from the dominance expected from someone once heralded as the NBA's next superstar. His availability remains a persistent issue, further straining a Pelicans roster riddled with injuries and failing to build on last year’s postseason appearance, which ended in a sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At 4-14, the Pelicans are in free fall, and questions surrounding the team’s decision to draft Williamson loom larger with each passing game. Cousins’ comments underscore a growing sentiment: while Williamson has immense talent, New Orleans may not have been the right environment for him to flourish. The city’s culture, known for its vibrant nightlife and indulgent cuisine, presents unique challenges for an athlete already facing scrutiny over weight and conditioning.

Critics argue that the Pelicans, knowing Williamson’s potential hurdles, should have built a stronger support system or reconsidered their pick altogether. Cousins’ remarks reflect that sentiment, suggesting the franchise failed to set Williamson up for sustained success.

DeMarcus Cousins, Tim MacMahon question New Orleans' future direction

Adding to the debate, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon recently suggested that the Pelicans should consider cutting ties with Zion Williamson. Williamson breached a non-guaranteed clause for the final three years of his five-year, $197.2 million contract extension by playing in only 29 games during the 2022-23 season. The clause was designed to protect the Pelicans in case of extended absences, and MacMahon believes that Williamson’s inability to stay healthy could justify moving on from the former top pick.

While some fans remain hopeful that Williamson can overcome these challenges, others see his tenure as indicative of a larger organizational failure. Cousins’ critique and MacMahon’s suggestion highlight the pressure facing both Williamson and the Pelicans to justify their investment, as the team struggles to find stability in an increasingly competitive Western Conference.

With Williamson’s future clouded by injuries, contract concerns, and inconsistencies, the question lingers: was drafting Zion Williamson the transformative move the Pelicans envisioned, or has it ultimately been a costly mistake?