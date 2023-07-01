Entering the league as a second-round pick in 2021, Herb Jones has turned himself into one of the league's premier all-around defenders. While they did decline his team option ahead of free agency, the New Orleans Pelicans had no intentions of letting Jones go.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pels have reached an agreement on a new four-year, $54 million deal with the 24-year-old swingman.

Making an impact during his rookie season, Jones continued to grow into a versatile, two-way player in New Orleans this past season. Despite not being voted to the All-Defensive team, Jones did receive consideration for this honor and is widely known around the league for his effort on that end of the floor.

Finding himself in the starting rotation early on in his career, Jones has started in 135 of the 144 total games he has played with the Pelicans over the last two seasons.

Herb Jones' fit with Pelicans' future

Since his very first game with the Pelicans, Jones has fit in seamlessly. Unselfish on the offensive-end of the floor and a threat to not only make a play defensively, but push the pace in transition as well, Jones checks off all the boxes for being an impactful player in this league.

The best part about the Pelicans signing him to a new, long-term deal is the fact that the former second-round pick is still just 24 years old and can continue to grow his offensive game.

Shooting 33.7 percent from three-point range during his rookie season and 33.5 percent from deep this past season, Jones did begin to show flashes of his perimeter shooting growth during the second half of the 2022-23 season. In terms of getting to the rim, he's looked a lot stronger as a ball-handler and is not afraid to rise up over defenders in attempts to punish them.

Even though they have found themselves at the center of trade conversations around the league this offseason, the Pelicans were never truly interested in moving either Zion Williamson nor Brandon Ingram.

This core group in New Orleans played really well together to begin this past season, as they were 18-8 through their first 26 games. The Pelicans have a chance to really take the next step as a franchise during the 2023-24 season, especially if they are able to stay healthy.

Herb Jones figures to once again play a big role on the Pels' roster heading into his third NBA season and he will continue to grow as a dynamic two-way presence who can truly play any position on the floor.