There are several restricted free agents still seeking to resolve their free-agency matters this NBA offseason. Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors remain far apart in their discussions, whereas Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls have a path to a new deal. Another restricted free agent negotiating his future is Quentin Grimes with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grimes, who joined the Sixers before the trade deadline this past season, was one of the lone bright spots in what was a devastating year for the team. Aside from Paul George dealing with multiple injuries, the 76ers saw Joel Embiid play in only 19 games and Tyrese Maxey go down with a right finger injury.

As a result of these three stars, along with others, suffering season-ending injuries, the Sixers were forced to waive the white flag during the 2024-25 season. Philadelphia finished with a 24-58 record, their worst since winning only 10 games during the 2015-16 season.

After joining the 76ers, Grimes immediately stepped into a starting role and was the driving force of the offense. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range, proving that he could be an instrumental part of the 76ers' future success.

That is why Grimes entered the offseason with high hopes of cashing in on his value as a restricted free agent.

So far, that has not happened, as Grimes and his camp have signaled they want a deal paying over $20 million in annual average value, similar to the other young restricted free agents on the market coming off their rookie contracts.

Well, none of these players will be getting paid like this, especially Grimes, considering that he won't see the same production in Philadelphia once the stars are healthy and on the court next to him.

The Sixers do want Grimes back, but they have been aiming to sign him in the range of the mid-level exception: $14.1 million for the 2025-26 season.

Is there a clear resolution in sight for the 76ers and Grimes agreeing on a new deal, or will he opt to accept his $8.7 million qualifying offer? Here is a contract proposal that could make sense for both parties.

What contract should Quentin Grimes receive?

Grimes definitely deserves to cash in on how well he played… to an extent. Although he averaged over 20 points per game with the 76ers and proved to be an essential scoring weapon, the fact of the matter is that no team in the league would pay him over $20 million.

That is why Philadelphia has wanted to bring Grimes back on a fair-value deal in the ballpark of the mid-level exception.

Quite honestly, this is the best deal Grimes is going to get at this juncture, and this proposal still gives the player flexibility to grow and earn more money a few seasons from now:

Three-year, $45.7 million contract [AAV of $15.2 million per season]

Player option in Year 3 (2027-28 season), allowing Grimes to maximize value with Philadelphia or as an unrestricted free agent.

Along with getting a contract in the $14-million- to $16-million-per-year range, which appears to be what the 76ers are willing to offer at this time, Grimes could opt to simply accept his qualifying offer. This is certainly still an option for the young wing, especially since he wants to maximize his worth right now.

If Grimes does take his QO, that wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the Sixers as they would retain him at a cheap price and could always renegotiate with him as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

But the best path for both parties is to come to a compromise like the three-year deal outlined above.

How this deal benefits Quentin Grimes

Barring a drastic change and another team wanting to add Grimes late in the offseason, he will be playing with the 76ers during the 2025-26 season. The question is whether Grimes will be under contract for a few years to come or whether he will have his one-year qualifying offer.

The three-year, $45.7 million proposal is basically equivalent to the mid-level exception, which is $14.8 million this season and set to increase moving forward. Some NBA executives who spoke with Fred Katz of The Athletic recently also proposed this type of contract format for Grimes and the 76ers.

Dorian Finney-Smith just signed a similar deal with the Houston Rockets as he got $52.7 million over four seasons, which is slightly less than the full MLE.

Although he was very successful in Philadelphia last season, most of Grimes' big-time performances came without the vast majority of the 76ers' actual roster healthy and around him.

That is why the Sixers can't, and won't, give Grimes a massive contract this offseason.

He still needs to prove that he can play without the ball in his hands and be an offensive threat off the ball next to Maxey, George, and Embiid.

This three-year contract allows Grimes to do just that and make more than he would by betting on himself with the qualifying offer.

There is no doubt that Grimes can play. His performances with Philadelphia last season prove so, and the team would love nothing more for him to be at least a 15-point-per-game scorer this upcoming year on the wing.

By taking less than he wants in this MLE proposal, Grimes could spend the next two seasons proving to be an essential part of the 76ers' core alongside their star players.

When it comes time to decide on his player option, Grimes could be in a position where he can opt out and create a bidding war for himself at 27 years old.

This is the best path for Grimes at this juncture, assuming the 76ers would be willing to offer this three-year contract.

How this deal benefits 76ers

With the way the 76ers have built the back end of their roster this offseason, they must retain Grimes. The good news is that there isn't a market for restricted free agents right now, and they know Grimes' only option is to return.

This offseason, Philadelphia lost Guerschon Yabusele to the New York Knicks in free agency, and they also saw Lonnie Walker IV leave for a new opportunity overseas.

While they did draft VJ Edgecombe as a potential two-way menace, the 76ers need a scorer like Grimes who can light things up off the ball and next to their star players.

Not to mention, George is already dealing with an injury ahead of training camp, and many around the league are concerned about how much Embiid can give to this organization since his knee injury history looms large.

There is even talk of both players not being ready for training camp and missing the preseason.

That makes Grimes' role with the 76ers even more vital. More importantly, that is why this three-year contract based around the MLE makes the most sense for both sides.

Essentially, the 76ers would control Grimes for the next two seasons on a fair-value deal before he can opt out of his contract and figure out his future in the league.

As of right now, the Sixers are $9.8 million below the first tax apron and $21.6 million away from the second apron. Crossing into the first apron to retain Grimes is a given at this point unless he accepts his qualifying offer.

Given his talent and the fact that he's still only 25, Grimes is a player the 76ers should be comfortable giving this three-year contract to, even if he ends up leaving in 2027.