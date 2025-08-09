Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has reeled in nine future defenders for the 2026 class. Each defender is between 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-5 — giving Lanning a strong mixture of size.

All must bring one major trait, though, to thrive in his scheme. A trait one future Lanning defender told ClutchPoints in an exclusive one-on-one.

Five-star safety Davon Benjamin is one of the more intriguing incoming defenders to Eugene. The standout out of Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, Ca., once was courted by Michigan. Texas and North Carolina were two more pursuing the ball-hawking standout. Oregon beat out everyone on Aug. 2, however.

Lanning is adding more than one of the more versatile defensive backs out west per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. Benjamin pulled back the curtain on what the Big Ten champion head coach really looks for out of his defenders.

Dan Lanning wants his Oregon defenders to come with this

Benjamin was all smiles thinking about his future role in Eugene. Including what makes Lanning's defense one of the nation's best units.

“It's a great defense for intelligent players,” Benjamin told ClutchPoints at the Marmonte League media day. “You have to be really deep into the playbook and understand the knowledge and all the reasoning behind it.”

Another words, Lanning wants to cerebrally beat offenses. With 11 men displaying a high intellect on the football field.

“The fact he wants to play with smart players and good players, once you see that defense and understand it, you can start playing games with it. It's going to be fun,” Benjamin explained. “He no longer wants to just recruit great athletes. He wants guys who know the playbook, have great IQ and can make plays for him.”

The Lions defender has shown how strong the three pounds above his eyes are. He's turned to his brain to pick up on opposing receiving routes. Then jumps at the chance to intercept.

He's bringing 12 career interceptions in tow to the 2025 season, per MaxPreps. But he grabbed half last season while facing one of the toughest schedules in the state — as OCHS plays against Division I and II opponents in the Southern Section of California.

His future college coach Lanning recently described how explosive the Oregon offense is. But his “smart” defense ranked sixth among Big Ten teams. And Benjamin adds one more Ducks defender with a high IQ.