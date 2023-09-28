As training camp is set to begin, the New Orleans Pelicans are already prepared to be without Trey Murphy III due to undergoing knee surgery. Now, the Pelicans are once again having to deal with the injury bug, as Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr. will not be available for the start of training camp.

On Thursday afternoon, the team released injury updates for both Alvarado and Nance, stating that both players are expected to return to basketball activities in two-to-three weeks.

Per the Pelicans, “Jose Alvarado sustained a right ankle sprain during an offseason workout and is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately 2-3 weeks. Larry Nance Jr. received a biologic injection to stimulate the healing process in his left ankle. He is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the regular season and is anticipated to return to basketball activities in approximately 2-3 weeks.”

Alvarado's injury occurred a couple of weeks ago, as Shams Charania from The Athletic reported on Sept. 17 that the 25-year-old guard had suffered an ankle sprain during a workout, leaving his status for training camp in question.

The Pelicans guard was forced to miss the team's final 20 games during the 2022-23 season due to a stress fracture in his right tibia. He did not participate in their play-in tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for Nance, he too did not play in the play-in tournament game against Oklahoma City. This past year, Nance played in a total of 65 games, missing some time here and there due to ankle soreness. The injection he received ahead of training camp will supposedly help any soreness and pain that still exists from prior injuries.

The Pelicans finished the 2022-23 season with a 42-40 record, failing to make the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years. Injuries derailed their chances to make it back to the postseason, as All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson also missed large parts of the season for different ailments. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Ingram and Williamson will carry the weight of the franchise on their backs due to three key secondary players not being available.