By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans continued to creep their way up the standings in the Western Conference after a big home win on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Leading the way for the Pelicans was fan-favorite Jose Alvarado who dropped a career-high 38 points on 12-19 shooting and 8-11 from three-point range. After the game, Alvarado took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his monster performance.

It’s all part of the story !!! ❤️✊🏼 https://t.co/jsTgXRsUBa — Jose Alvarado (@AlvaradoJose15) December 5, 2022

Now in his second year in the NBA, it’s been quite the journey so far for Jose Alvarado. He was undrafted in 2021 after spending four years at Georgia Tech and he declined his extra year of eligibility due to Covid-19 and made himself available for the NBA draft.

Alvarado signed on to the Pelicans summer league squad that off-season and he didn’t even start for the team. The Pelicans were intrigued enough, however, to sign him to a two-way contract and allow him the opportunity to develop with the Birmingham Squadron, their G League affiliate. Alvarado ended up proving himself valuable enough to the team though and the Pelicans converted his deal to a standard contract in order for him to be eligible for the postseason.

He’s been one of the Pelicans most consistent players off the bench and he’s settled into his role as the team’s backup point guard. He’s endeared himself to fans while frustrating opponents with what’s become his signature defensive play.

Coming into the game the Nuggets held the second seed in the West, but the Pelicans have now jumped ahead of them in the standings.