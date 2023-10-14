The New Orleans Pelicans' stunning rise to the top of the Western Conference early last season was ruined by a spate of injuries to key players. as 2023-24 fast approaches, Willie Green's team continues suffering from that horribly unfortunate injury luck.

Pelicans wing Naji Marshall left his team's preseason matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday with a right knee injury, the team quickly announcing shortly thereafter that he wouldn't return. While it's folly to speculate on the specific nature of any health issue, that Marshall was taken to the locker room in a wheel chair could be an indication of the severity of his injury.

Marshall went down after contesting a shot in the paint by Atlanta big man Onyeka Okongwu. Replays of the incident show the fourth-year pro landing awkwardly, his right leg buckling upon making contact with the hardwood.

Herb Jones also exited early with a neck injury on Saturday, though was listed as questionable to return.

Injury bug won't stop biting Pelicans

Marshall's injury comes as New Orleans has begun official preparations for 2023-24 absent three key rotation players. Promising third-year wing Trey Murphy III will be out until December after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus, while both Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado are at risk of missing the beginning of the regular season due to ankle injuries.

New Orleans was atop the Western Conference at 23-12 in late December of last season, despite missing Brandon Ingram for the previous month of play due to a toe injury. But Zion Williamson went down for the season's remainder with a hamstring injury in early January, marring the Pelicans' hopes of making real noise in the postseason.

Needless to say, starting this season without Murphy alone would be a major blow for New Orleans. Sitting Nance, Alvarado and potentially Marshall next to him would be close to a disaster, almost entirely chipping away at New Orleans' impressive depth.

Still, Green is trying his best to take his team's injuries in stride.

“It is challenging, maybe frustrating at times,” he said in late September. “But we try to shift our focus to what we can control. I try to look at it as much as I can as opportunity. Opportunities for players to step up, opportunities for guys who might not have gotten time, and opportunities overall for our team and our organization.”

Expect sophomore lottery pick Dyson Daniels and rookie sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins to see additional time if Marshall is sidelined for an extended period.

New Orleans plays its final preseason game on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.