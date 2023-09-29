The New Orleans Pelicans are the definition of an NBA franchise stuck in limbo as Head Coach Willie Green and the team prepare for the 2023-2024 season. The Pelicans have the talent to make a deep playoff run, but injuries and other difficulties continue to cause disturbances.

The Pelicans may look to address roster issues with two possible trades ahead of the upcoming season. At least one New Orleans player is at risk of losing his starting job heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Head coach Willie Green was asked about the Pelicans' biggest challenge over the past few years in many people's eyes: the injury bug.

Former Duke prodigy Zion Williamson is the poster child for the team's injury woes. Green said it hasn't been easy, but his squad is doing its best to focus on what they can control.

“It is challenging, maybe frustrating at times,” Green said.

“But we try to shift our focus to what we can control. I try to look at it as much as I can as opportunity. Opportunities for players to step up, opportunities for guys who might not have gotten time, and opportunities overall for our team and our organization.”

Talented scoring forward Trey Murphy III has been dealing with an injury that could be worse than expected for the Pelicans this season.

Green reminded fans that injuries are a part of the game, and shared his hopes for a better result.

“No team wants to deal with injuries, but we understand it’s a part of it. Hopefully, we can go into the ‘season pretty healthy, obviously minus Trey’s situation. If we do, we can compete with any team in the NBA.'”