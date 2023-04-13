My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New Orleans Pelicans season came to an end on Wednesday night at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won their 9-10 seed Western Conference Play-In Tournament game by a score of 123-118. CJ McCollum didn’t have a very good game for New Orleans, but it looks like he may have been playing at far less than 100 percent in this game.

During the end of the season, McCollum had been dealing with a thumb injury that was making his life on the court a bit more difficult than normal. But it turns out that wasn’t the only injury McCollum was dealing with; it was revealed on Thursday afternoon that McCollum had played the final seven games of the season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, which further helps explain his late season struggles.

Via Will Guillory:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Along with his injured thumb, CJ McCollum played the final seven games of the season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, sources tell

The Athletic. It’ll be a long offseason for the Pels’ veteran guard.”

The Pelicans had been dealing with injuries all season long, but McCollum did his best to gut it out for New Orleans as much as he could. But with things now coming to a close, it’s clear he was hurting at the end. The severity of these injuries isn’t totally known, but it looks like McCollum will spend much of the offseason recovering. Hopefully, McCollum and New Orleans will have a much cleaner bill of health next season, as it could help them make the playoff run they missed out on this year.