The Cleveland Browns are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to prove that they are a better squad than many pundits are projecting. The best player on the Browns remains pass rusher Myles Garrett, who signed a massive extension with the team this offseason despite his earlier trade request.

The extension gave Garrett plenty of money to pay off the speeding tickets that he has been racking up of late, a subject he was asked about during a recent Browns media availability.

Predictably, the star wasn't thrilled to talk about that subject.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett declines to talk about latest 100 mph speeding ticket. Said he wants to talk about football,” reported Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette on X, formerly Twitter.

Many Browns fans were suspicious when Garrett initially requested a trade from the franchise back in February, and the fact that he ended up signing with Cleveland not much time later essentially confirmed that the trade request was actually something closer to a request for money as opposed to greener pastures.

Article Continues Below

Garrett has long been one of the best players in the NFL and remains so at the age of 29, but it's unclear how else the Browns are supposed to compete considering the current state of their roster.

The Browns recently named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, beating out Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett in what had been a highly publicized competition.

Still, despite all of the headlines surrounding them this offseason, it's tough to envision Cleveland improving much from their 3-14 record from a season ago.

In any case, the Browns will kick off their 2025 season at home against the NFC North divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET. They'll have one more preseason game to tune up before that.