This has been a chaotic offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. What should have been a quiet offseason of keeping key players has devolved into a messy saga filled with spicy quotes. The biggest issue on hand is Micah Parsons' contract extension and how he and the Cowboys can't agree on the terms of the deal.

Cowboys fans are frustrated with this situation, especially with Jerry Jones' apparent unwillingness to give Parsons the contract he deserves. Jones' hardball stance has earned him the ire of many former players as well. Louis Riddick, who now works for ESPN as an analyst, blasted the Cowboys again after executive vice president Charlotte Jones' comments.

“They're making their own situations here, and we're just talking about them,” Riddick said on First Take. They're so unique, so dysfunctional.”

Riddick was responding to Jones' comments where she said, “We have this incredible roster… they are being compensated at a high level. And at the end of the day, you realize that when the pie is gone there's nothing left.” This is clearly in reference to the current contract impasse between the Cowboys front office and Parsons.

Parsons has been easily the best defender on the Cowboys roster, and he's been a consistent DPOY candidate during his time in Dallas. He finished in the top 3 of DPOY voting in his first three years in the league, including a DPOY win in his first year in the league. The Cowboys could have signed Parsons earlier before other big-name edge rushers were signed. Instead, Jones' patient approach allowed Parsons' camp to gain more leverage in discussions.

Aside from Parsons, there are a few more Cowboys defenders in the news, though for a different reason. Ernest Brown, Trevon Diggs, and DeMarvion Overshown are among the many Dallas players who are dealing with injuries.