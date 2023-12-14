Pelicans' Trey Murphy continues to show that he's one of the best snipers in the NBA... even approaching Stephen Curry levels.

The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, but they had no troubles dispatching them in what ended up being a comfortable 142-122 win. After all, the Pelicans had Brandon Ingram channel his inner Allen Iverson. However, it seems like Ingram wasn't the only player to channel his inner NBA legend, with third-year forward Trey Murphy showcasing that his range is no joke.

Murphy looked like he was playing with an all-time high level of confidence, and it showed. The young Pelicans forward was pulling from range, and, as head coach Willie Green pointed out, it might be over for defenses once he sees his deep bombs go and swish through the net with regularity.

“Once he sees one go in, his range is unlimited, and it was on full display tonight,” Green said in his postgame presser, per the official Pelicans Twitter (X) account.

"Once he sees one go in, his range is unlimited," – Willie Green on Trey's big night (6-7 from three) pic.twitter.com/VGgf1TTozD — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 14, 2023

Limitless range is a characteristic usually reserved for the most elite three-point snipers in the association. Deep threes weren't really a part of the regular NBA shot diet until Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made it look routine around the early 2010s, and now, it's clear that Trey Murphy is blazing his own trail when it comes to this regard.

In fact, Andrew Lopez of ESPN had an incredible discovery; on Wednesday night, all six of Murphy's threes came from 28 feet away from the basket and beyond. The Pelicans forward is one of just five players since the 1996-97 season to hit six or more 3s in a game from at least 28 feet. That list includes the likes of Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and D'Angelo Russell, which isn't too shabby a company at all to belong in.

Trey Murphy's made threes tonight were from: 29 feet

28 feet

29 feet

29 feet

31 feet

29 feet According to @Stathead, he's the 5th player since 1996-97 to hit six or more 3s in a game from at least 28 feet. https://t.co/3NXuPYk8kM pic.twitter.com/D5edeHUohY — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 14, 2023

Trey Murphy's stock already rose considerably with the way he played in his sophomore season. He made 2.6 triples a night on 40.6 percent shooting, and he looked like he was ready to take the next step after his impressive performances to end the 2022-23 campaign.

But even now that the Pelicans are healthy, Murphy appears to be thriving in a smaller role, and with Zion Williamson's need for the occasional rest day, expect the 23-year old forward to step up whenever he needs to shoulder a bigger offensive workload.