When the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler for Andrew Wiggins, it was long overdue. After a disgruntled regular season, Butler's trade demand was granted ahead of last year's trade deadline. Now, the reason for the long-awaited trade has reportedly been revealed, and it involves Jimmy's agent.

The Heat also reportedly weren't in a position to receive significant draft capital in a deal for Butler, heading into last season, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

“Not proactively trading Butler before last season. A team source insists that there was no indication that Miami could have received more than one first-round pick — or a superior package — than what it ultimately obtained from the five-team trade (Andrew Wiggins, Anderson, Mitchell and a 2025 first-round pick), Jackson said. “The teams that inquired about Butler last summer, when Miami wasn’t trying to trade him, never discussed offering multiple first-round picks.”

One of the teams that expressed interest in trading for Butler, including the Warriors, last summer was the New York Knicks.

“Though the Knicks reportedly had interest, there was never a firm offer, the source said. And though the Warriors had interest last summer, the source said Golden State never presented a proposal that included multiple first-round picks,” Jackson reported. “Could the Heat have snagged two first-round picks if it had actively shopped him last summer? It’s impossible to know.”

Another source revealed that a few teams were lining up to strike a deal for Butler. However, the Heat were one year too late when they could have struck a better packaged deal in 2023.

“As one Western Conference source said, for all of Butler’s greatness, he’s an acquired taste with a limited market. The Heat assuredly could have acquired a better package if Butler had been dealt after the Heat’s 2023 Finals run, but Miami never considered that and understandably so,” Jackson added. “The Heat perhaps could have acquired more if he had been traded before the 2024 trade deadline, but that’s speculative.”

Jimmy Butler's agent breaks promise with Heat

When Jimmy Butler and the Warriors face the Heat, it'll undoubtedly be a must-see matchup in 2025-26. After the Heat were unable to strike a Butler deal before the start of last season, Butler's agent promised the Heat his client would be a professional about the potential deal.

“A Heat source said Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, promised Miami that Butler would comport himself well last season and would never complain about not getting a contract extension,” Jackson reported. “That proved to be untrue, leaving the Heat without any bargaining position at the trade deadline.”

The Heat were better off dealing with Butler directly instead of trusting the word of his agent.