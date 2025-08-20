Recently, the New York Jets and New York Giants took part in an NFL preseason game as both teams prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart looked solid for the second straight preseason game; however, Jets newly signed quarterback Justin Fields struggled for the most part, leading to some concerns among the fanbase.

Dart figures to start the season behind Russell Wilson, but still may get his opportunity down the line. The Jets' quarterback situation, meanwhile, is much more bleak. With this being the case, ESPN recently proposed a mock trade for the 2026 NFL Draft that would see the teams swap their picks (assuming that the Jets have a higher pick than the Giants).

“With Jaxson Dart in waiting, the Giants aren't likely to be drafting a first-round QB next April,” wrote Field Yates on ESPN.com. “But the Jets could absolutely be in that mix, so I could see these MetLife Stadium roommates making a deal in this scenario, with the Jets moving up from No. 4 to No. 2. The Giants, meanwhile, could pick up extra premium picks and still be in position to land either the best or second-best non-QB in the class.”

Yates projected the Jets to select quarterback LaNorris Sellers with the pick they acquired from the Giants, which would be number two overall in this scenario, while the Giants picked defensive tackle Peter Woods out of Clemson.

An interesting proposal

Of course, there's no way to know at this point who will finish with the better record between the Jets and Giants on the upcoming season.

Neither team figures to put up an abundance of wins on the board in 2025, with both instead looking to develop some of their younger talent in the aftermath of quarterback experiments gone wrong last year, and both coincidentally having gone to the Pittsburgh Steelers to try to remedy their quarterback woes this offseason.

Still, the presence of Dart should give Giants fans something to be hopeful about even if Russell Wilson doesn't show any improvement over last year's stint with the Steelers.

Both the Jets and Giants will kick off their season on September 7.