With the roster cut-down deadline fast approaching, NFL teams are scrambling to find players to plug specific holes in their rosters. The Minnesota Vikings are one such team, for example. With Jordan Addison potentially gone for an extended period, they are reportedly on the hunt for an extra wide receiver or two to bolster their roster. Unfortunately for them, they'll have some competition in their wide receiver hunt: the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources,” Dianna Russini reported on X. “The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls.”

The Jets have an underwhelming wide receiver room, to say the least. Garrett Wilson is an underrated wide receiver who can comfortably be a #1 receiver on any team. However, New York's wide receiver talent after him is lacking. Josh Reynolds is listed as WR2, and the aging Allen Lazard is at WR3. It's less than ideal, and if the Jets want to develop Justin Fields, he'll need better options down the field.

The 49ers are not quite in the same position as the Jets, but they would appreciate some more help in that department. After the Deebo Samuel trade, Brandon Aiyuk is now their WR1. Aiyuk had a dismal 2024 season, which went even worse after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear. After Aiyuk, the 49ers receiving corps includes Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson. Having a good insurance policy if Aiyuk continues to underperform would be helpful.

There are a few teams that have a clogged wide receiver room. The Buffalo Bills have a glut of talent at wide receiver, and they could offload one of Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, or Joshua Palmer at the right price. The Cincinnati Bengals won't trade their WR1 or 2, but perhaps a player like Jermaine Burton or preseason breakout star Mitchell Tinsley is available. New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne could be a solid flyer to take for the Jets or 49ers.