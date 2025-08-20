The New England Patriots are looking to swing some trades before the season starts, and there are two players on the roster who are available, according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. Those two players are Kyle Dugger and Anfernee Jennings, both defensive players.

Dugger's name has come up in trade rumors over the past few days, as his role on the defense has been in question. He hadn't been playing with the starters in training camp, and the past week, he practiced with the scout team defense. Dugger had a rollercoaster season last year after dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 5, and then he was out from Week 8 to Week 10 after re-aggravating it.

As far as Jennings, his name came up in trade discussions earlier in the summer, but he recently played well in the Patriots' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, where he had three sacks. His role on the team has also been questioned, with head coach Mike Vrabel bringing in a new style.

Though Jennings has seen success in training camp and had a good performance in the previous game, he has not practiced since.

Article Continues Below

Vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf has made it known that they've been in contact with teams around the league.

“We’re talking to all 31 teams and trying to do what’s best for us. I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others would like to make you believe,” Wolf said. “But if there is something we think can help us, we’d definitely be open to it.”

As everyone knows, it takes two to make a trade, and though the Patriots may be willing to find a deal, other teams have to be interested. Dugger and Jennings are two young players who have a lot of potential, and there will be some teams that could pick up the phone and take a flyer on them.