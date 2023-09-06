The injury bug has already preyed on the New Orleans Pelicans once again. As the 2023-24 season draws closer and closer, let's hope it's bite on Trey Murphy III isn't as bad as the worst fears suggest.

After suffering a left knee injury during a routine workout on Tuesday, Murphy underwent further evaluation that revealed “at least a slight tear” in his meniscus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“There's certainly significant concern…I'm told that there is at least a slight tear in that meniscus, and now he's gonna undergo further evaluation to see what would be necessary. If you do a full repair on a meniscus, that's at least a few months. There's also a scenario where they snip that meniscus and he could be back much, much sooner—maybe around the start of the season.”

Additional clarity on the extent of Murphy's left knee injury will be known later this week.

A third-year pro poised to shoulder a heavier load than ever with the Pelicans this season, Murphy established himself as one of basketball's best up-and-coming forwards in 2022-23. He averaged 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds a year ago while shooting 40.6% from deep, joining joining Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen as the only players in the league with at least 200 threes and 85 dunks, per research at Stathead Basketball.

A prolonged absence for Murphy would be a massive blow to New Orleans amid renewed optimism about Zion Williamson's health and overall fitness with 2023-24 fast approaching. Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum all missed sizable chunks of the schedule last season, robbing the Pelicans of the opportunity to make good on a hot start that had them sitting atop the Western Conference standings into late December.

Keep your fingers crossed that Trey Murphy has avoided the most serious type of meniscus tear. His status as a deadeye shooter and explosive finisher with the size and athleticism to defend multiple positions makes the 23-year-old an irreplaceable part of New Orleans' plans to make real noise in the West this season.