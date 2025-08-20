The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to viral moments, but one fan stole the show Tuesday night in Denver with a creative tribute to two eras of Shohei Ohtani's career. Spotted during Los Angeles’ 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies, a fan at Coors Field wore a custom Ohtani split jersey — one side in Dodger blue, the other in Los Angeles Angels red — drawing immediate attention both in the stadium and online.

The jersey was first shared by Doug McKain of the Dodgers Nation podcast, who posted two crowd shots to X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the fan’s look from both the front and back. The design, featuring the two-way superstar’s name and No. 17 split cleanly down the center, quickly caught the attention of fans online.

“There's a fan wearing a split Shohei Ohtani Dodgers/Angels jersey in the crowd at Coors tonight”

This Dodgers fan at Coors Field didn’t just pull off a bold look — they embodied the spirit of cross-town loyalty. The moment came on a night when the 31-year-old and three-time MVP launched his 44th home run of the season, tying Kyle Schwarber for the National League lead. It was a symbolic full-circle moment that fans across both fan bases couldn’t help but appreciate.

The custom jersey tied together Freeway Series vibes in a unique setting, even though Los Angeles wasn’t playing their Southern California rivals. It was a nod to Ohtani's transition from Anaheim to L.A., and it reflected a growing movement in baseball where fans follow players just as much as teams.

Ohtani’s journey has become one of the most documented in MLB history. With the Dodgers, he’s added a World Series title, a National League MVP award, and continues to serve as the centerpiece of the offense. During his time with the Angels, he hit 171 home runs, earned two American League MVP awards, and cemented his status as a global sensation.

Whether viewed as a fashion statement, a tribute, or a light-hearted symbol of fandom, the Ohtani split jersey told a deeper story. It’s one that transcends team lines and reflects the modern MLB reality where generational talent builds bridges across rivalries.