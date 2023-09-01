Zion Williamson has to have a good season for the New Orleans Pelicans next year, or his time in the Bayou could come to a close. Fortunately for Pelicans fans and unfortunately for the rest of the NBA, Williamson has been putting in work during his offseason workout plan, reports The Athletic's Will Guillory.

“Been hearing good things about the work Zion's [Williamson] putting in this summer. Was told he's been really focused on making sure his body is prepared for a long season. Think he's gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder.”

Pelicans fans will love to hear that Zion Williamson has been hitting his workout plan hard, and they will be even more excited to hear that he has a chip on his shoulder. An angry Zion will be a scary sight for the rest of the NBA, as there is no doubt that he has dominated when he has been on the floor during his career.

Nevertheless, the pressure will still be on, as a tumultuous end to last year and an even more hectic offseason for Williamson has put his name in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons. Him being in the gym is a good sign for both his on and off the court issues so far.

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding Williamson and a massive season coming up in New Orleans. Pelicans fans will rejoice if he comes out with a vengeance and puts his squad back into contender status.