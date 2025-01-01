Despite recent struggles, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green remains committed to looking on the bright side.

Following the Pelicans' 116-113 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, Green discussed things the team did well and can build on despite their losing streak reaching 10 games.

“I'll take the improvements that we made tonight and continue to look at them,” Green said in his postgame press conference on Monday night. “A lot of positives in this game that we can take away from it and we've got to continue to do this. As frustrating and as difficult as it is, we've got to continue to put ourselves in these types of positions. Because if we do, we'll give ourselves more chances to win games.”

The Pelicans were led by guard CJ McCollum, who had 33 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and shot 48% from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range.

Following their 10th consecutive loss, the Pelicans sit at 5-28, the worst record in the NBA. As losses continue to pile up for New Orleans, factors such as the potential return of power forward Zion Williamson have less and less meaning as the hole may simply be too deep to climb out of.

The Pelicans have been competitive in most of their contests throughout this losing streak, only losing by more than 10 points in three of them. The Denver Nuggets, who boast an 18-13 record and currently possess the No. 5 seed in the West, needed overtime to put the Pelicans away.

This team could be closer than it appears to being able to come out on top in close games and put together something positive to build on as the season goes along. Getting star players such as Williamson and guard Brandon Ingram back on the floor will go a long way toward helping the Pelicans do so.

When is Pelicans' next best shot at a win?

The Pelicans' losing streak will likely reach 11 games on Wednesday night as they take on the Miami Heat, who currently occupy the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Things get easier after that, however, as New Orleans has back-to-back matchups with the Washington Wizards, who have a 5-25 record and sit at the bottom of the East. The Pelicans host the Wizards on Friday and face them on the road on Sunday. One of those matchups should be winnable for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are entering a more manageable stretch of their schedule as only five of their next 10 games are against opponents who are currently in possession of a play-in or playoff spot. If New Orleans is going to right the ship in the 2024-25 season, this stretch would be a golden opportunity for them to begin that process.