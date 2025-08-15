The Washington Commanders are in a delicate situation with star receiver Terry McLaurin. He is in a contract dispute with the Commanders and is seeking a long-term extension. It seems that one Commanders coach is beginning to lose patience with the drawn out dilemma surrounding the team.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury sent an urgent message about McLaurin on Friday.

Kingsbury declared that on-field work needs to happen soon with McLaurin. Otherwise he worries about McLaurin gaining chemistry with his teammates ahead of the regular season.

“I think we're kind of at that point to where we need to start getting those guys, when they're available, out there and [gelling] to see where we are as an offense,” Kingsbury said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

McLaurin started his holdout on July 22nd when he did not report to Commanders training camp. Shortly afterward, the team placed McLaurin on the Reserve/Did Not Report List.

It is understandable that Kingsbury wants McLaurin back at practice. However, McLaurin has spent his entire career with the Commanders. He also played in Kingsbury's scheme during the 2024 NFL season.

McLaurin could easily get ready for the regular season in a hurry. That is, if the Commanders meet his contract demands.

Are Terry McLaurin's contract negotiations with the Commanders at an impasse?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But why are the Commanders in a dispute with McLaurin in the first place? And will they reach a deal before the start of the regular season?

McLaurin is in the final year of his three-year, $68.36 million contract. He is set to earn just $19.65 million in 2025. That may sound like a lot, but the veteran receiver knows that he is worth much more.

The biggest hurdles in McLaurin's contract negotiations seem to revolve around two key issues.

First, there's McLaurin's age. He will turn 30 years old on September 15th, which means any extension he signs will kick in when he is 31 years old.

This is a common age cliff where receivers usually see their performance dip. The Commanders seem keenly aware of this.

Second, there's McLaurin's history with the team. According to ESPN's John Keim, McLaurin feels like he's given enough to the organization to deserve a new contract.

Meanwhile, the Commanders want to focus negotiations on what McLaurin will provide as a receiver in his early 30s.

Many NFL insiders are confident that McLaurin will get a new contract before the regular season. But Commanders fans will be left nervously holding their breath until that happens.

