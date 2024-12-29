After being out of action due to a left hamstring strain since Nov. 6, star New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson has made progress in his recovery and could be on pace to return to action soon.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green confirmed that Williamson has been participating in practice in a limited capacity.

“Willie Green said Zion Williamson went thru some non-contact work at today's practice. He has been doing some contact drills on the side. Still not going thru full practices just yet,” Will Guillory of The Athletic reported.

Williamson has appeared in six games for the Pelicans this season. He is averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in 31 minutes of action.

It is no secret that Williamson has been plagued with injuries throughout his time in New Orleans, appearing in just 190 games in a Pelicans uniform since being drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2019. As a result of this, talks of the Pelicans moving on from Williamson have gotten increasingly consistent recently.

There will be a lot riding on Williamson when he returns as he will be expected to help the Pelicans right the ship and what has been a disastrous 2024 season.

What would a good season look like for Zion Williamson?

The Pelicans currently boast an abysmal 5-27 record, the worst record in the NBA. They have lost 18 of their last 19 games and are currently on a nine-game losing streak. Needless to say, there does not appear to be much for this team to play for, as they are 11.5 games out of the final play-in spot.

With that being said, there is no reason to put too much on Williamson's plate too soon and risk further injury. Allowing Williamson to play a limited number of minutes at first is in the best interest of Green and the Pelicans, as they will have a fresh slate in the 2025-26 season.

There is no need for Williamson to push too hard in an attempt to salvage this season, as the hole is likely too deep to climb out of at this point.

If Williamson can go into the new campaign healthy along with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and a top draft pick, the Pelicans could have a chance to return to the postseason.