The Houston Texans are thrilled to have CJ Stroud as their franchise quarterback. Houston was lucky that he fell to the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud has thrived during his first two seasons with the Texans. He recently praised the one player who was picked ahead of him in the draft.

Texans QB CJ Stroud explained why he is so proud of his childhood friend Bryce Young in a recent interview.

“He's very even keeled, very to himself. I think I've seen a dog come out of him that he has that a lot of people haven't seen,” Stroud said, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “But I know he dealt with some frustrations. I think it's good that we go through these ups and downs to refocus you back on what's important. I think he had that, and I had that last year as well…he bounced back like he should, and we all know he can. He's a heck of a player, one of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen in my life. He needs some help around him too.”

Stroud and Young were friends well before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both quarterbacks grew up in California together and met each other playing youth sports.

Stroud and Young have the opportunity to spend even more time together, as the Panthers and Texans hold joint training camp practices this week.

“I'm just really proud of that guy,” Stroud continued. “Just the same way he said about me, through every ups and downs, every valley and peak, he stayed the same guy, stayed loyal and stayed a friend and a brother. So, I'm very appreciative of him.”

Both quarterbacks have experience ups and downs during their short NFL careers.

Stroud had an incredible rookie season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading Houston to the playoffs. The Texans repeated at AFC South champions in 2024, but it unquestionably a step back for the organization. They got destroyed by the Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young was briefly benched early in the 2024 season. But the Panthers rallied around Young after he returned to the starting lineup. Carolina even managed four out of their five wins in the second half of the year.

Hopefully both Stroud and Young can take big steps forward during their third season in the NFL this fall.