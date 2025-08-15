The Houston Texans are thrilled to have CJ Stroud as their franchise quarterback. Houston was lucky that he fell to the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud has thrived during his first two seasons with the Texans. He recently praised the one player who was picked ahead of him in the draft.

Texans QB CJ Stroud explained why he is so proud of his childhood friend Bryce Young in a recent interview.

“He's very even keeled, very to himself. I think I've seen a dog come out of him that he has that a lot of people haven't seen,” Stroud said, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “But I know he dealt with some frustrations. I think it's good that we go through these ups and downs to refocus you back on what's important. I think he had that, and I had that last year as well…he bounced back like he should, and we all know he can. He's a heck of a player, one of the best quarterbacks I've ever seen in my life. He needs some help around him too.”

Stroud and Young were friends well before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both quarterbacks grew up in California together and met each other playing youth sports.

Stroud and Young have the opportunity to spend even more time together, as the Panthers and Texans hold joint training camp practices this week.

Article Continues Below

“I'm just really proud of that guy,” Stroud continued. “Just the same way he said about me, through every ups and downs, every valley and peak, he stayed the same guy, stayed loyal and stayed a friend and a brother. So, I'm very appreciative of him.”

Both quarterbacks have experience ups and downs during their short NFL careers.

Stroud had an incredible rookie season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading Houston to the playoffs. The Texans repeated at AFC South champions in 2024, but it unquestionably a step back for the organization. They got destroyed by the Chiefs in the second round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young was briefly benched early in the 2024 season. But the Panthers rallied around Young after he returned to the starting lineup. Carolina even managed four out of their five wins in the second half of the year.

Hopefully both Stroud and Young can take big steps forward during their third season in the NFL this fall.

More Houston Texans News
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Texans’ CJ Stroud reacts to Brevin Jordan’s ‘sad’ injuryJulian Ojeda ·
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) smiles after the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.
Nico Collins’ Fantasy Football Outlook For 2025 NFL SeasonBailey Bassett ·
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) makes a reception as Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium.
Texans make season-ending injury moveJulian Ojeda ·
New York Jets safety Jalen Mills (35) celebrates after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium.
Texans sign vet after C.J. Gardner-Johnson injury, Jimmie Ward arrestJaren Kawada ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is carted off the field after suffering a lower leg injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings’ Rondale Moore carted off field with scary leg injury vs. TexansAbdullah Imran ·
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Texans’ CJ Gardner-Johnson gets encouraging injury update after torn ACL fearsAlex House ·