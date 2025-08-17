The San Francisco Giants are struggling to find wins in recent months, and their manager might be getting fired soon. A report from USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale states that Bob Melvin is on the hot seat.

“Just six weeks after San Francisco Giants boss Buster Posey thought it was time to pick up manager Bob Melvin’s $4 million option, he now must decide in these next six weeks whether to fire him,” Nightengale wrote.

San Francisco was neck-and-neck months ago with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, for first in the National League West division. That has since changed drastically, as the Giants are now just 59-64 on the campaign.

“The Giants, who were all in when they jumped the deadline and acquired Rafael Devers and his remaining $232 million from the Boston Red Sox, have become baseball’s most underachieving team,” Nightengale added. “They have gone 18-31 since the Devers trade, and entered Saturday having lost 14 of their last 15 home games – last accomplished in 1901.”

San Francisco has dropped seven of their last 10 contests. The club has also lost seven in a row.

Giants need wins, and fast

It has truly been a free fall for a Giants club that looked to be heading to the postseason earlier this year. San Francisco is now fourth in the NL West, as the Arizona Diamondbacks have zoomed past them in the standings.

San Francisco is now 11 games behind in the division.

“Their performance, barring a dramatic turnaround, could cost Melvin his job,” Nightengale added.

It appears the Giants may also have their eye on someone who could possibly be replacing Melvin.

“San Francisco would become another potential destination spot for former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who will be the hottest free-agent managerial candidate this winter,” Nightengale wrote.

Melvin has managed the team since 2024. He has been a well-traveled skipper, with stops managing the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics. He is a three-time Manager of the Year in Major League Baseball.

The Giants play the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, with the hopes of snapping this seven-game losing streak.