San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made it clear that Brandon Aiyuk’s absence due to the wideout's injury is being felt. But Purdy's confidence in the wide receiver’s eventual return has not wavered.

Aiyuk is expected to begin the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues his recovery from ACL and MCL injuries suffered in October 2024. Despite the setback, Aiyuk has remained active with the team. He's working on the sidelines and participating in pregame warmups before the 49ers faced the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason play.

More than an hour before kickoff, Purdy threw to Aiyuk in warmups. The wideout cut in and out of routes with a quickness that suggested progress. The sight carried extra weight because Allegiant Stadium was where Purdy and Aiyuk’s partnership first took off during a dramatic overtime win in January 2023.

“I think B.A.'s mindset has been awesome,” Purdy told reporters. “On the sideline, at practice, in the locker room, just talking on the sidelines during the preseason games, you could tell he wants to be out there. And we're talking about routes and different concepts and things.

“And just overall, you could tell. Obviously, he looks great, physically, progressing in the right way with his knee. But more than anything, you can tell he wants to get back out there and compete, which I love.”

Brandon Aiyuk will give the 49ers a huge spark on offense

Aiyuk was Purdy’s top target in 2023, recording 1,342 receiving yards and topping the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight year. Purdy noted that their history together makes Aiyuk’s return especially significant.

“The history that we've had on the field together has been awesome,” Purdy added. “So, obviously, when you've got our starting X eager to get back, that's awesome. But we're going to take it one day at a time, and whenever he's able to get back out there and stuff, we'll be ready to roll.”

For now, the 49ers are leaning on second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall. Purdy connected with him three times for 42 yards on the team’s lone drive against the Raiders. Head coach Kyle Shanahan praised Pearsall’s growth, crediting his timing with Purdy.

Still, the team knows that a healthy Aiyuk changes the complexion of the offense. Purdy has continued daily discussions with Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, who is also sidelined, to maintain chemistry.