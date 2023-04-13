A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The New Orleans Pelicans are officially in offseason mode following a heartbreaking 123-118 NBA Play-in Tournament home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday. Perhaps unable to completely process right away the misfortune New Orleans just had at the hands of the Thunder, Pelicans — and basketball fans in general — took to Twitter to show their disappointment over the absence of Zion Williamson in New Orleans’ most important game of the season.

“I’m busting on Zion Williamson’s ass in the locker room if I’m Brandon Ingram,” tweeted @nonbiasednbafan.

“Zion really sat on the bench and watched the Pelicans fight for a playoff spot because he likes Gumbo too much,” said @LakeShowYo.

Others feel as though Zion Williamson has become an scapegoat for some Pelicans players who just didn’t have it in the Thunder game.

“Cj McCollum checking twitter seeing Zion Williamson get blamed for the loss knowing he had 14 pts on 15 shots,” @iam_johnw quipped.

Here are some of the other top reactions to Zion Williamson and the Pels’ loss to Oklahoma City:

Pelicans: I can’t believe We didn’t make the playoffs Zion:

pic.twitter.com/O35lcUop6J — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2023

When the Pelican players see Zion in the locker room pic.twitter.com/CjDETA0dX2 — cay (@caymiendavis) April 13, 2023

Zion Williamson talking to the Pelicans coaching staff with the season on the line pic.twitter.com/pBYGTICbvy — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) April 13, 2023

Zion Williamson, who has appeared in only 29 games in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, missed a huge portion of the campaign due to a problematic hamstring. He was never seriously considered to be ready to go for the Play-in Tournament, but Pelicans fans still held on to the hope that he was going to be out there on game day against the Thunder.

The Pelicans finished the regular season with a 42-40 record, which would have been so much prettier if Williamson was able to stay healthy for the most part of the campaign.