Mitchell Trubisky’s return to Halas Hall last week brought back plenty of memories, but it also offered a reminder of the quarterback’s long-term goal. The Buffalo Bills backup and former Chicago Bears starter still wants another chance to be a franchise quarterback.

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, shared reps with Mike White during joint practices against Chicago. He went through quarterback drills, completed touchdown throws, and chatted with former teammates and staff members. While the return was nostalgic, Trubisky said it also carried a sense of unfinished business.

“It's a privilege and I miss that, and it's a lot of fun to be the franchise guy, especially in a city like this,” Trubisky said.

Now in his ninth NFL season, Trubisky is competing for the backup role behind Josh Allen. He has experience in Buffalo, first serving as Allen’s understudy in 2021, and rejoined the team last offseason on a two-year deal after a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bills general manager Brandon Beane praised Trubisky’s reliability and said the team remains confident in him if Allen were to miss time.

Mitchell Trubisky's Bears tenure was a roller coaster

Trubisky’s tenure with the Bears ended after the 2020 season. His brightest stretch came in 2018 when Chicago went 12-4 and won the NFC North, though inconsistency and offensive struggles followed. Since then, the Bears have drafted two more first-round quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, who is now under the spotlight Trubisky once carried.

Despite the turnover in Chicago, Trubisky said the city remains special. He greeted fans, reminisced about playoff runs, and acknowledged how much it still means to him to play at Soldier Field, where the Bills will face the Bears in an upcoming preseason matchup.

For now, Trubisky remains focused on his daily work with Buffalo while keeping his bigger dream alive.

“That's tough sometimes, I think, cause you always want to stay in the moment and take it day by day, but, I mean, the long-term goal is definitely to be a starter and a franchise guy somewhere again,” Trubisky said. “I think if you have that mindset and strive for that, but also take it one day at a time, everything else will kind of take care of itself in the meantime.”