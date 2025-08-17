The NFL season hasn't even started yet, but a very strong defensive player may end up on the move. Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is the subject of trade rumors following news that he and the team are far apart on new contract talks. One team that may be interested in trading for Hendrickson is the Seattle Seahawks.

The Athletic reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar teased Seattle's interest in a post he put on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The Bengals are apparently entertaining trade offers from other NFL teams, for Hendrickson. The two parties appear to be far apart on an agreement.

“It’s unclear if the NFL sack leader will be playing elsewhere in 2025, and a trade will be a real challenge. But time will tell,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport wrote on social media.

Hendrickson posted 17.5 sacks during the 2024 season, for the second consecutive year. He also picked up 46 total tackles.

There are multiple other teams apparently interested in making a deal for Hendrickson. Those teams include the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

Bengals will have plenty of teams interested in Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals are getting roasted in the press for not being able to land a long-term deal with Hendrickson. Hendrickson reported to team training camp, although he didn't participate in team activities. He went because he wanted to show a sign of good faith with Cincinnati's management.

It appears that tensions might be rising. Hendrickson has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He has 35 total sacks in the last two seasons. Hendrickson is also a four-time Pro Bowler. It makes sense that the Seahawks would want him, as the Seahawks defense has struggled in recent years.

Time will tell if Hendrickson gets traded. It would be a tough blow to a Bengals team looking to return to the AFC Playoffs in the 2025 season. Cincinnati missed the postseason in 2024, after winning nine games.