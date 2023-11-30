The Pelicans may have won over the Sixers without Joel Embiid but Zion Williamson missed a chance to join Nikola Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain.

Zion Williamson was on the precipice of making NBA history. New Orleans Pelicans fans were cheering for their star after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He and CJ McCollum were taking advantage of the Joel Embiid-less Sixers squad that looked lost. So much so, that he was only a miss away from notching a record that only Nikola Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain.

A turnover turned deflection cost Zion Williamson a ticket to joining an exclusive club with Bailey Howell, Nikola Jokic, and Wilt Chamberlain. He could have been the latest addition to the players that have scored 33 points without recording a single missed field goal, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Nonetheless, he still brought home the win for the Pelicans with an insane stat line. Without Sixers' Joel Embiid to body him in the paint, he got 33 points along with six dimes to bolster their offensive artillery. More than that, he was crashing with other players inside to grab boards. This helped him record eight rebounds. The win also made him nearly join the Denver Nuggets' Most Valuable Player alongside Chris Paul as the only active players to have recorded a 30-point, five-assist, and five-rebound game without a miss.

Nonetheless, he still showed up and got the win. Williamson will have a lot of opportunities to punch his ticket and have one of the most efficient scoring outings in NBA History. Until then, his Pelicans with co-leader CJ McCollum need to maintain their record above .500 to get a place in the postseason.