New Orleans Pelicans‘ Zion Williamson will miss the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Williamson wants to be out there, but believes he would just be a detriment to his team, reports NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

“I understand the magnitude of these games and I don’t want to be out there hesitating or affecting the team in a bad way.”

Williamson suggests that even if he gave it a shot, he wouldn’t be able to play up to the standard he expects of himself. In turn, this could hurt the team, so it is best to stay sidelined and hope the Pelicans can move on and give him a chance to suit up later in the NBA Playoffs.

It is hard not to feel for Williamson, as the 22-year-old has only played in 114 out of 246 games through the first three years of his career. Injury concerns were not new to Williamson before he entered the NBA, and so far he hasn’t shown that he will be able to stay healthy throughout his career.

Not only is this tough to see unfold for Williamson, but for the Pelicans as well. When Williamson was on the floor earlier this season and the Pelicans were at full strength, they were able to rise all the way to the first seed in the Western Conference at one point. Without Williamson, they have fallen all the way to the ninth seed and barely squeaked into the NBA Play-In Tournament.

For both Zion Williamson and the Pelicans’ sake, it would be great to see the young star recover from injury and return to the court in the near future.